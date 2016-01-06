With the board of directors looking at long-term stability, Whatcom Farmers Cooperative (WFC) in Lynden voted a year ago April to merge with the nation’s leading agriculture co-op, CHS Inc. – an other- worldly leap. The merger took place in July 2015, and WFC immediately upped its ante exponentially – leaping about $50 million and 100 […]
Featured Event
Economic Forecast Breakfast
Join the WBA for a post election economic forecast from Wells Fargo Securities Director and Senior Economist Tim Quinlan with opening remarks from Whatcom County native John Mingé, Chairman and President of BP America Inc. Tim returns to Bellingham for his yearly update that is both engaging and highly informative. Hear about how national and global trends may impact your business and our community.
Top Stories
Features
Recovering construction industry gains strength
The cranes are back: Commercial construction in Whatcom County is ticking up steadily, though it’s nothing near pre-recession levels before 2008. As a gauge, look at employment. In 2007, the construction industry statewide employed 270,000 workers; 195,000 in 2012 and 218,000 in 2014. The industry stands at 18 percent below its pre-recession high in size […]
DariTech: An industry leader nationally in automated dairy technology
To the outside world, dairy farming is a profession steeped in old-fashioned stereotypes—complete with rustic pitchforks, hand-milked cows, and—of course—a classic red barn. But to the insiders, those who’ve helped make dairy farming a $5.2 billion industry in the state of Washington, the imagery of dairy farming is a lot different. In place of manual […]
Every day an independent’s day for Teresa Taylor
How appropriate that Teresa Taylor’s company ties directly to Independence Day. She grew up surrounded by woman who instilled self-reliance in her, with a strong entrepreneurial bent. Mother. Stepmother. Grandmother. Great-Grandmother. These influencers surfaced as she recounted with Business Pulse recently about the many business-related hats she wears today: A project manager with the Lummi […]
Legal recreational cannabis at age 2: Billion-dollar industry and no sign of slowing…
Today’s marijuana- growing business is oft-compared to gold rush days of old. It’s a green rush, right? Wrong, Danielle Rosellison said. She and her husband, Juddy, and two other owner/operating managers grow and process marijuana indoors at Trail Blazin’ Productions in Bellingham’s Irongate industrial area. “No one is getting rich quick,” Danielle said. “We have […]
Personally speaking
Personally speaking… with Jim Kyle
The City of Bellingham and the Port of Bellingham have worked collaboratively on the in-motion redevelopment of the Downtown Waterfront. Several special-interest companies, most of them located on Port property at Bellingham Bay, wanted to join the collaboration, so they formed the Working Waterfront Coalition of Whatcom County. Jim stepped up to lead its mission […]
Personally Speaking… With Paul Akers
At the starting point of this interview, Paul Akers, CEO of FastCap in Ferndale (a global enterprise with 900 products in 40 countries, estab. 1997) spoke from Shanghei with Managing Editor Mike McKenzie through FaceTime on their iPhones. Akers was wrapping up an “around-the-world” sojourn. At the finishing point of the interview, face-to-face, after a […]
Personally Speaking… with Doug Ericksen
After 12 years (six consecutive terms) in Washington’s lower house as representative to the 42nd district, beginning as an upstart 28-year-old, Republican Doug Ericksen is in his second four-year term since his election to the State Senate in 2010. He serves three committees, chairing Energy, Environment & Communications. The other two: Trade & Economic Development, […]
Pulse Plus
‘Roastery’ opens a new panorama view of coffee roasting and brewing
On March 28, the doors will open on a first for coffee-crazy Whatcom County: An open-view coffee roasting facility at The Woods Coffee location on Lakeway Drive (just east of I-5 exit). As announced by CEO Wes Herman (above left) and Head Roaster Shea Hagan (right), a Grand Opening is scheduled for April 16. Seating […]