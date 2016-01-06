DariTech: An industry leader nationally in automated dairy technology

To the outside world, dairy farming is a profession steeped in old-fashioned stereotypes—complete with rustic pitchforks, hand-milked cows, and—of course—a classic red barn.

But to the insiders, those who’ve helped make dairy farming a $5.2 billion industry in the state of Washington, the imagery of dairy farming is a lot different. In place of manual milking, and scraping and feeding chores, you’ll find a fleet of robotics and automated technology that has kept local dairy farmers in business with increased efficiency and productivity.

This modern take on dairy farming is one that DariTech, headquartered in Lynden, has lived and breathed every day for the last 26 years. They manufacture, sell, and distribute state-of-the-art equipment.

The company started as a one-man show – Dave DeWaard – operating out of a service van. DariTech now ranks as one of the most innovative dairy equipment manufacturers in the U.S. Founded in 1990, DariTech has doubled in size the last seven years due to a renewed focus on innovative, yet affordable manufacturing.

The company has grown to more than 50 employees, along with a product line sold all over the country. DariTech makes its first appearance on our annual “Top 100” list for 2016, verifying more than $20 million in sales last year.

“I started the company out of the desire to provide better service and products to the dairy farmers of Whatcom County,” DeWaard said in an interview with Business Pulse. “I have always enjoyed serving customers.”

DeWaard worked in the dairy equipment industry for 10 years before opening his own business. His son, Ryan DeWaard, joined him in 1995 after graduating from Western Washington University with a degree in electrical engineering technology. As a co-owner he oversees the company’s manufacturing.

While they got their start as equipment dealers, the DeWaards saw that a good portion of the equipment they sold was simply too expensive for the average farmer. To remedy this, they set out to design and manufacture farming equipment in a new way—one that would decrease the cost for the average farmer while still providing a high-quality product.

And their new approach to manufacturing paid off. Their customized product line now runs the gamut of dairy equipment, and DariTech sells directly out of their local facility and also through retail dealers all over the country. Manufacturing now represents 60-70 percent of the company’s revenue.

Their product line includes:

Milking equipment, including milk tanks, parlors, and refrigeration;

Innovative manure-handling solutions, like their BeddingMaster that recycles manure and turns it into cow bedding;

The DT360, a unique rotary-style manure separator that is self-cleaning;

Technology that allows farmers to monitor their equipment from a tablet or mobile phone (a far cry from the farming days of yore).

THE FOREFRONT OF DAIRY INNOVATION

Based on industry trends DariTech couldn’t have picked a better time to manufacture innovative, yet affordable dairy technology. As the cost of dairying rises and milk prices fluctuate, dairies increasingly look for products that allow them to do more work with less labor and other operating costs.

“Equipment that replaces repetitive labor is at the forefront of change,” co-owner Brian Bensen said. “Robotics are revolutionizing the dairy industry in all aspects of the milk-harvesting process. This technology allows the dairy cow to be on her own schedule, allowing her to eat, drink, lie down, and get milked when she feels the desire – without the interference of direct human interaction.” This sort of system, Bensen explained, allows for happier cows that produce more milk, with less labor investment.

Automatic and robotic technology replaces other manual and time-intensive chores, like scraping manure lanes and pushing up cow feed, significantly reducing human involvement. “These types of products allow tasks to be completed on a predetermined schedule, exactly the same way every time, resulting in less stress on animals and less operating costs,” Bensen said.

This reliance on automated technology has forced companies like DariTech to reevaluate their business model. Not too long ago, most dairies owned just a few pieces of equipment that occasionally needed to be serviced by professionals. But with more advanced equipment, and farmers becoming more reliant on that equipment, the new trend is to cut the sale of the product and simply focus on the sale of the service.

Bensen compared the new business model to getting a car lease. Farmers pay a monthly price for a certain technology and at the end of the contract they can choose to keep the product or to upgrade it.

“Everyone involved will need to continually work closer and closer together to produce a quality product,” Bensen said, “while keeping the dairy cow, the environment, and the public in mind.”

EXPANDING THE TEAM

During 2013, Dave and Ryan added four new DariTech co-owners, all long-time employees who came to the table with unique skill sets:

Bensen, the dairy equipment operations manager for Whatcom County;

Marlene Johnston, the office manager in charge of business financial operations;

Josh McCort, manager of DariTech’s eastern Washington location in Sunnyside and he oversees the large manure-handling installations;

Jason Heutink, director of the Control Panel Shop who oversees the company’s technology systems.

Adding these co-owners helped elevate long-term employees into trusted partners, Ryan DeWaard said. This decision also helped add long-term stability to the company and gave Dave DeWaard an easier road to retirement.

Internal stability is crucial when considering the instability of the dairy business. About every 3-4 years the price of milk drops significantly, putting a major damper on DariTech’s business—and causing problems for the dairy industry as a whole. Just two years ago dairy farmers were getting record-high prices for their milk; this year their price has decreased 35 percent, yet their cost of doing business remains the same.

According to Johnston, DariTech tries to use these slow periods for product research-and-development. Yet even during slow times, cows keep producing milk and manure, thus the demand still continues for DariTech’s services around the clock.

“We are a 24-hour, 365-day a year company,” Ryan DeWaard said. “People are on call day and night—every day of the year.”

DariTech opened a second facility in Sunnyside several years ago to serve their Eastern Washington customers. The company website identifies DariTech as a top-to-bottom dairy service and supply company throughout the Pacific Northwest. The ownership team hopes to expand beyond North America in the coming years, while they continue to fully service the local community.