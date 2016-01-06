Personally speaking… with Jim Kyle

The City of Bellingham and the Port of Bellingham have worked collaboratively on the in-motion redevelopment of the Downtown Waterfront. Several special-interest companies, most of them located on Port property at Bellingham Bay, wanted to join the collaboration, so they formed the Working Waterfront Coalition of Whatcom County.

Jim stepped up to lead its mission as the president elected by its founding group. He’d been fishing about half-a-century, so he knows the ins and outs of harbors and the maritime industry – the centerpieces for the coalition’s due diligence.

So, instead of retiring recently as a teacher, or a lawyer, or a professional environmentalist – the ambitions of his youth – he retired from his beloved commercial fishing vessel, docked immediately off the metal steps down from Gate 4 in Squalicum Harbor. The selling of his boat to a son coincided with a small meeting of the minds about certain concerns in waterfront redevelopment. And quickly he found himself neck-deep in the newly-minted, nonprofit, volunteer-based, community organizing initiative to help preserve maritime special interests on the Bellingham Downtown Waterfront (and other Port properties and issues).

Through Jim’s leadership, the group has grown to 90 member businesses, and hundreds of their associated employees. He deems it a great start, hardly two years in, but foresees a load of work requiring several boatloads of additional volunteers to lend sweat equity to the cause. From its very start to what lies ahead, here’s Jim’s journey with the coalition recounted in a interpersonal conversation over coffee with our editor, Mike McKenzie:

I was retiring and selling my boat to my son. I got to thinking about how lucky I had been to have a wonderful port and harbor to return to all these years (of commercial fishing). I was aware that harbors are threatened all over the country by gentrification, by outside developers….and I’ve always held an interest in that, and other matters of how we use our natural resources.

JOINING FORCES

I was actually thinking about this type of organization to work for those values when I was invited to a meeting (in 2013) called by two charter company owners. We met on a boat, and everyone there owned marine businesses of various types. I was the commercial fishing representative at that first meeting.

THE ORGANIZERS

Brian Pemberton, owner of Northwest Explorations, and Roger Van Dyken, who owns San Juan Sailing, organized the meeting. They’re competitors, but they have a cooperative interest. Eight attended on Brian’s boat.

FORMING THE ORGANIZATION

I didn’t know what to expect. I learned that they’d already been talking about the concerns that I was thinking about. Roger then invited participation from a wider group of business owners and representatives of all marine businesses in the county to explore the possibilities. We had attendance of 40 to 50. It became clear quickly that we all had similar concerns and shared objectives.

From a list of volunteers we formed a steering committee that looked at what had to be done to organize in a thorough fashion.

FORMALIZATION

Through the next couple of years we formed the organization, wrote thorough by-laws, and elected a board of directors. We’re still building a foundation. We’ve been successful in building a strong organization, and also in addressing issues and having some impact.

EVERYONE WANTS ROOM WITH A VIEW

Part of the problem in protecting a working waterfront is that everyone wants to be on the waterfront. Even people who don’t have to be there. Developers will build condominiums or very expensive office buildings that take advantage of the shoreline views. They out-bid maritime companies that require saltwater access to function.

That is the heart of the problem. And you see it play out all across the country – so many places that have lost working waterfronts because their land has been valued at such a high rate that many marine-oriented tenants can’t afford to stay.

RESOLUTION?

Washington state has some tools. The Shoreline Management Act. The Aquatic Lands Management Act. Plus, our public ports were formed under enabling statutes that, to some extent, focus their activities on core responsibilities of transportation, including harbor facilities, airports, and economic development.

PROBLEM WITH DEVELOPERS

Land owned by public ports is susceptible to gentrification through developers drawn by profitability. We have seen that affect ports not very far away. Everett is an excellent example.

They had an active commercial fishing port, and just before the real estate crash (2008) the port decided to phase that fishing port out. They tore down a building that was rented for storing commercial fishing gear (through) an agreement with a developer to replace it with condominiums that would have eliminated fishermens’ dock.

BAD TIMES, AND BYE-BYE

When the crash happened, the developer went away. And now that’s a big parking lot where they have some kind of festival in the summer, and a farmer’s market.

Everett had chased away its commercial fleet, marine trades companies, and the shipyard. Some had already left along the way, but Everett basically closed the door on that whole industry.

THEIR LOSS, BELLINGHAM’S GAIN

Bellingham has gained some as a result of that because the remainder of the Everett fleet has scattered among Puget Sound ports. I don’t think anyone in Bellingham wants that to happen, but it still could as personnel changes and different people get in positions to make decisions, and developers come around with new offers when times change and the real estate booms again.

PRESERVATION THE GOAL

If we want to keep Bellingham and Blaine as commercial working ports for marine trades, fish processing, commercial fishing, and all that goes with that, it will require some long-term protection. That’s our goal – to help preserve what we have for the citizens of Whatcom County.

It’s not just the ports and harbors that provide the economic engine. It’s many, many companies that are not even at the harbors. That’s what we’re about.

ECONOMIC INFLUENCERS

A study that the Port had done by Martin & Associates shows that commercial fishing and seafood processing companies based on Port property – if you add up the employment provided by them – that number is competitive with the largest employers in the County, including the hospital (PeaceHealth St. Joseph) and Western Washington University.

HOW MANY INVOLVED?

We have 90 maritime companies as members. They include one-man shops and big companies like All American Marine and Bellingham Cold Storage. We’re going to recruit this year in an organized fashion that we haven’t done before, and we expect to increase by at least 20. There’s potential for more. We’re also going to recruit associate non-maritime members – any locally-based company or individual supportive of the concept.

Maritime jobs are mostly above average, family wage jobs. Everyone who sells something in this county depends to some extent on the maritime sector. It shouldn’t be hard to get folks to throw in support of the Working Waterfront Coalition.

AT A STAGE TO GROW

We’re at a stage to grow a larger membership, but also to effectively work on issues with the membership level that we have, though we’re still a volunteer organization with just an administrative assistant paid a few hours a month.

The burnout level could affect what we can do until we can expand the volunteer base doing the work, and until we can hire an executive director.

THE PORT’S THE KEY

We have actively engaged with the Port of Bellingham. We certainly don’t rule out working with the city and the county. At least for now, probably 80 percent of what we do is in cooperation with the Port.

WE COME IN PEACE

When the coalition formed, a backlog of resentment existed toward the Port going back 10 years or so. That served as part of the motivation for the formation of the Working Waterfront Coalition.

AVOIDING CONFRONTATION

Those who started formed the organization consistently emphasized having a cooperative relationship and not a confrontational relationship with the Port, or anyone else we engage with.

We have worked hard with the Port. And the Port staff has been very cooperative in working with us, helping us learn how we can be most effective, and actually collaborating closely on several projects.

ROUGH HISTORY WITH PORT

Part of the long history of this whole process has been to overcome the bitterness that existed when the Port of Bellingham was focused more on real estate development, and less on the port facilities. Staff had been reacting to the Port Commission as it existed years before, and that was changing. People paying attention know that the ship has turned, and continues turning slowly toward the core functions of the Port and away from non-maritime real estate.

THE STATUTES

Bellingham is fortunate to have enough vacant waterfront land to dedicate some to upscale development. Like the Granary project. We support that. Our real concern is that working waterfronts don’t get converted into gentrified projects.

GP SITE

We have this large former Georgia Pacific site available with room for both mixed use in the north part, and industrial use around the shipping terminal. Some think the original purchase of the land was ill-advised, but we hope the Port will facilitate the creation of living-wage jobs as development goes forward.

It’s fine to say that we have the support of the Port Commission right now, but in 10 or 20 years we’ll have different people there. So now, while we can, it is important to institutionalize more lasting policies that enhance working waterfronts. A prime example is the need to develop a written policy, instead of the current case-by-case process, that makes Port properties affordable for maritime companies.

With our encouragement, policy-making is going forward. Of course this is all political, so we need to educate the public to understand the value of working waterfronts and getting involved in the political processes. We are working on that as well.

OTHER SUPPORT ACTIONS: SAILING, FISHMONGERING

When Bellingham Yacht Club proposed last year to build a center for the active sailing community – Bellingham Bay is an ideal place to sail – the Coalition actively supported the proposal, and it is going ahead.

Another example is an off-the-fishing-boat marketing scenario, such as you see in Steveston, Washington. In the Granary Project plan, Harcourt (the developer from Ireland) is interested in having that fish-selling close to the Granary building because it’s another way of creating public traffic.

There’s a synergy between working waterfronts and public access that is very important to both parties.

HARCOURT INFLUENCE

There’s space for everyone. We were already working with the Port to expand on off-the-boat direct marketing. Then all of a sudden Harcourt took an interest. We don’t know where this will go; it’s in beginning stages. We visited Steveston earlier this year with a Harcourt representative and Port Executive Director Rob Fix and others, and we toured and talked with the manager of the marketing facility there.

PARTNER AND CONSCIENCE

Our basic involvement is to protect the working waterfront. A personal mantra of mine is, “Whenever possible we’ll be a partner with the Port. And whenever necessary, we’ll be its conscience.” So far we’ve been able to exercise the partnership.

LONG-TERM?

Our efforts will never be unnecessary. There’s always economic pressure that will ebb and flood, just like the tides. Like in 2008 when the developers went away because the potential wasn’t there to make a profit by building non-maritime facilities close to the water.

Then when things get better again and we move toward the top of the economic cycle the pressure will return, inevitably. As long as we have a system that most of us believe in – that free enterprise is the way to go.

But if you have a completely free-market system, and no public port, you can imagine how long working waterfronts would last. Family living-wage, maritime-related jobs would be replaced by service jobs.

BUSINESS-CENTRIC

The Coalition absolutely is pro business. Developers are not an enemy so much as an important element of our economy that needs some limits on what they can do. The danger lies when mixed use is allowed to usurp maritime companies on working waterfronts. We’re not anti-condominiums, for example…some are planned for the Bellingham harbor redevelopment.

It’s easy to say that’s not going to happen here, because there’s a very broad resistance to that. But I’m sure that’s been said at other ports that have succumbed to the better offers that have come in.

WORKING FROM INSIDE

The Coalition needs more involvement and recognition in order to fulfill its mission. For instance, we joined the Whatcom Business Alliance because we want other businesses to know who we are and what we do. Also, we need to garner more support, and we think Whatcom County businesses will believe in what we’re doing and possibly join our mission.

Even if they don’t, we need to be more a part of the business community, period.

BRAND AWARENESS

There’s a real renaissance going on at our working waterfronts. The role our coalition has played is a small part of that. Now you have two active user groups involved locally – the Commercial Fishermen’s Association, and the Working Waterfront Coalition. You have a Port Commission that is very supportive of our objectives. You have the big festival coming up, Bellingham SeaFeast (Sept. 30 and Dec. 1) that will bring thousands of visitors to our waterfront.

I just see a much different atmosphere around our harbors and in the county, in terms of support, than we saw 5-10 years ago.

OBSTACLES?

Specifically, the lack of MTCA funding – the Model Toxics Control Act – is a big concern of both the City and the Port. The funding loss has held up some developments that would result in protecting more (property) and increasing jobs. Everyone sees that as an obstacle.

A specific hurdle for our coalition is to get big enough and gain enough momentum to reach critical mass. We need that to get enough people working on issues and in leadership positions, instead of relying on a small group of people to get all the work done.

STAFFING A MUST

Eventually, we’ll need an executive director and paid staff. That brings accountability. To remain operating 30 and 40 years from now, well, it’s hard to see that happening with an all-volunteer organization.

MAKE POSITIVE IMPACTS

It is clear that the Coalition is having a positive impact, and it has to continue demonstrating that. People are seeing the value of our specific mission, and how important it is to have an organization operating on behalf of preserving a working Bellingham waterfront.