Whatcom Farmers Co-op merger and rebranding with CSH

“It’s been a transition year,” said Don Eucker, who remained going into his sixth year as general manager of

the Lynden-based operations, and who appears on our cover as symbolic of the economic vitality of Whatcom County’s highest-producing privately-owned companies. “Our board was looking for sustainability. It made sense with this merger that added several new locations to our group that now

gives us coverage from the Canadian border down to central Oregon (Tillamook).”

CHS Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., originated in 1929 and it has grown to staggering reach internationally. As a Fortune 75 company it returned almost $2 billion over the last five years to its more than 90,000 co-op owners/stake-holders. Last fiscal year it grossed $34.6 billion; it employs over 11,000, with 10 percent of them in foreign markets, and it has more than 500 locations in 16 states and overseas loca- tions. (Curiously, its CEO is Lynden Johnson.)