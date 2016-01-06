Whatcom Farmers Co-op merger and rebranding with CSH

With the board of directors looking at long-term stability, Whatcom Farmers Cooperative (WFC) in Lynden voted a year ago April to merge with the nation’s leading agriculture co-op, CHS Inc. – an other- worldly leap. The merger took place in July 2015, and WFC immediately upped its ante exponentially – leaping about $50 million and 100 new jobs in its 2015 figures above the previous year.
“It’s been a transition year,” said Don Eucker, who remained going into his sixth year as general manager of
the Lynden-based operations, and who appears on our cover as symbolic of the economic vitality of Whatcom County’s highest-producing privately-owned companies. “Our board was looking for sustainability. It made sense with this merger that added several new locations to our group that now
gives us coverage from the Canadian border down to central Oregon (Tillamook).”
CHS Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., originated in 1929 and it has grown to staggering reach internationally. As a Fortune 75 company it returned almost $2 billion over the last five years to its more than 90,000 co-op owners/stake-holders. Last fiscal year it grossed $34.6 billion; it employs over 11,000, with 10 percent of them in foreign markets, and it has more than 500 locations in 16 states and overseas loca- tions. (Curiously, its CEO is Lynden Johnson.)
The local division has now become one of the larger regional co-ops in the nation with a boost to 14 stores and 14 other locations. In a seamless merger the Whatcom County locations remain under the WFC brand, including retail (6) and convenience (3) stores, and 24-hour fuel stations (4) that offer premium unleaded, diesel, and ethanol-free options. The company continues its long-time commitment to energy (propane delivery), to crop nutrients and protection products, and to its Agronomy Center established in 2006.
“Basically we remain the same in operations – farmer- owned and committed to serving our regional community as we have the last 75 years. But now we have more direct purchasing possibilities, global connections, and a broader community.
“This was a natural fit, because we’ve done business with CHS for over 50 years.”
