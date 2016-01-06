Legal recreational cannabis at age 2: Billion-dollar industry and no sign of slowing…

He graduated and moved on, but he thought it’d be a shame to let his (hor- ticultural) recipe go to waste.”

The Rosellisons got medical cards, and Juddy inherited four of their friend’s plants. He brought them home, shifted the washer and dryer, and started cultivating cannabis in the laundry room. In 2013 when vot- ers approved recreational marijuana, Juddy suggested that they apply for a license.

That was a year before legal rec- reational sales began even in the first state to make it legal, Colorado. “In 2013 landlords wouldn’t rent you space,” Danielle said. “Investors said, ‘Go away.’ We thought you had to have a location before you applied for a license. You didn’t. I put an ad on Craigslist seeking space.” That led to their location of 17,000 square feet.

Trail Blazin’ started with private monies pooled by those who own the business. Two private investors chipped in. The Rosellisons refi- nanced the mortgage on their home and on a rental house they own.

Danielle raised limits on credit cards. “Once this started we knew no one would give us credit. I told (the credit card companies) I was going to buy a car. We got the startup money. It cost way more than we thought it would.”

Trail Blazin’ was the first grower to get building permits. The city initially denied their request, citing it as too close to a privately-owned recreation center. Eventually the city approved, but the deal cost the company three months’ rent with no profit.

THE PRODUCTS

Trail Blazin’ sells six strains in the form of joints and flowers, also known as bud. They are working on process- ing marijuana into concentrates. They plan to offer those by the end of 2016.

Flower product consists of 15-30 percent cannabinoids. Concentrates vary from 50-100 percent. Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, is the best-known cannabinoid and primary psychoactive compound. Another, cannabidiol, is known for medical benefits and is not psychoactive. Edibles and stronger strains help put illegal dealers out of business, but also encourage more people to take the drug, and in stronger forms, according to an editorial in The Economist.