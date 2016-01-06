Zender family and PeaceHealth nuns have in common their 1890s roots

Appropriately, it would appear, the local head of PeaceHealth, which has a 125-year history in Bellingham, has a family history just as long.

Dale Zender, chief executive of hospital services for PeaceHealth’s Northwest region since July 2015, cites a family history that began with homesteading in this area in the 1890s; some members of his extended family are still in the logging business. PeaceHealth goes back to 1890, when two teenage nuns traveled from the East Coast to provide health care for miners, loggers, and fishermen, then opened the original St. Joseph Hospital in Fairhaven the following year.

Those nuns didn’t come here to make it rich, and Zender said that remains true for PeaceHealth. “As a not-for-profit organization we are in business to help every person in our community —regardless of their ability to pay — to stay healthy. Our more than 2,700 employees in the Bellingham area come to work every day with this as their primary focus, and it is what drives every decision we make.”

And plenty of people rely on PeaceHealth. At just PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center last year, more than 2,000 babies were born, 64,000 patients were served in the emergency department, and 16,000 were treated in the hospital. Zender also is responsible for PeaceHealth facilities in Alaska, Sedro-Woolley, and Friday Harbor.

Zender has a full history of his own at PeaceHealth; he started as a budget manager for St. Joseph Hospital in 1983. “I have been fortunate to have been professionally mentored by some amazing people who were committed to the PeaceHealth values of respect, collaboration, stewardship and social justice,” Zender said.

“… Today, charged with leading a health care network with more than $1 billion in annual gross revenue, I rely on the wisdom and support of a strong team of executives, managers and staff.”

Aided by Zender’s leadership, PeaceHealth’s recent accomplishments in Whatcom County are impressive. They include:

Implementation in 2014 of a mechanical circulatory system program, the first of its kind north of Seattle, in the St. Joseph Medical Center’s heart center. By implanting a mechanical device – essentially a pump – doctors can improve a patient’s quality of life when no other option exists for heart repair.

Opening of a 35,000-square-foot integrated cancer center in 2012. The center combines all of the services a patient who is addressing a challenging disease requires – built into one art-filled facility with a single focus.

Launch of Whatcom Hospice House in 2010 after a decade of visioning and fundraising. Whatcom Hospice Foundation, a program of PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center, led development of the $6 million project, the region’s first hospice house to care for patients who are facing a terminal illness.

But Zender has no time to rest on those laurels. “One of our top priorities is the successful implementation of a new, $125 million electronic medical record system in the medical center on May 1 this year,” he said.

“This system, mandated by the federal government, will give our clinicians immediate access to patient information and data, which, among other things, can lead to better outcomes.”

Story by Dave Brumbaugh

Read other great stories and content delivered to you directly by subscribing to Business Pulse Magazine–Whatcom County’s source for business news and information since 1975.